CARE: Carter Bankshares Inc
19.77 USD 0.38 (1.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CARE ha avuto una variazione del -1.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.75 e ad un massimo di 20.15.
Segui le dinamiche di Carter Bankshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARE News
- Why Carter Bankshares (CARE) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- San Jose hotel may be transformed into memory and residential care hub
- Carter Bankshares EPS Jumps 76% in Q2
- Wall Street Analysts Think Carter Bankshares (CARE) Could Surge 26.44%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carter Bankshares (CARE) Q2 Earnings
- Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Carter Bank earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Opinion: Your Social Security check will be nearly 20% less if Congress doesn’t face facts soon
- Carter Bankshares director Midkiff buys $3,294 in stock
- Carter Bankshares Announces Annual Meeting Results
- Carter Bank Completes the Purchase of Two First Reliance Bank Branches in North Carolina
- Opinion: Households plans for long-term care, but those plans may not reflect reality
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.75 20.15
Intervallo Annuale
13.60 20.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.15
- Apertura
- 20.15
- Bid
- 19.77
- Ask
- 20.07
- Minimo
- 19.75
- Massimo
- 20.15
- Volume
- 337
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.01%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.14%
20 settembre, sabato