19.77 USD 0.38 (1.89%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CARE ha avuto una variazione del -1.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.75 e ad un massimo di 20.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Carter Bankshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.75 20.15
Intervallo Annuale
13.60 20.53
Chiusura Precedente
20.15
Apertura
20.15
Bid
19.77
Ask
20.07
Minimo
19.75
Massimo
20.15
Volume
337
Variazione giornaliera
-1.89%
Variazione Mensile
2.01%
Variazione Semestrale
22.57%
Variazione Annuale
15.14%
