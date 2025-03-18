Currencies / CARE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CARE: Carter Bankshares Inc
19.63 USD 0.10 (0.51%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CARE exchange rate has changed by -0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.48 and at a high of 19.74.
Follow Carter Bankshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARE News
- Why Carter Bankshares (CARE) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- San Jose hotel may be transformed into memory and residential care hub
- Carter Bankshares EPS Jumps 76% in Q2
- Wall Street Analysts Think Carter Bankshares (CARE) Could Surge 26.44%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carter Bankshares (CARE) Q2 Earnings
- Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Carter Bank earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Opinion: Your Social Security check will be nearly 20% less if Congress doesn’t face facts soon
- Carter Bankshares director Midkiff buys $3,294 in stock
- Carter Bankshares Announces Annual Meeting Results
- Carter Bank Completes the Purchase of Two First Reliance Bank Branches in North Carolina
- Opinion: Households plans for long-term care, but those plans may not reflect reality
Daily Range
19.48 19.74
Year Range
13.60 20.53
- Previous Close
- 19.73
- Open
- 19.66
- Bid
- 19.63
- Ask
- 19.93
- Low
- 19.48
- High
- 19.74
- Volume
- 200
- Daily Change
- -0.51%
- Month Change
- 1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.70%
- Year Change
- 14.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%