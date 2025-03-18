Moedas / CARE
CARE: Carter Bankshares Inc
19.78 USD 0.15 (0.76%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CARE para hoje mudou para 0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.65 e o mais alto foi 20.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Carter Bankshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CARE Notícias
- Why Carter Bankshares (CARE) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- San Jose hotel may be transformed into memory and residential care hub
- Carter Bankshares EPS Jumps 76% in Q2
- Wall Street Analysts Think Carter Bankshares (CARE) Could Surge 26.44%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carter Bankshares (CARE) Q2 Earnings
- Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Carter Bank earnings beat by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Opinion: Your Social Security check will be nearly 20% less if Congress doesn’t face facts soon
- Carter Bankshares director Midkiff buys $3,294 in stock
- Carter Bankshares Announces Annual Meeting Results
- Carter Bank Completes the Purchase of Two First Reliance Bank Branches in North Carolina
- Opinion: Households plans for long-term care, but those plans may not reflect reality
Faixa diária
19.65 20.25
Faixa anual
13.60 20.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.63
- Open
- 19.70
- Bid
- 19.78
- Ask
- 20.08
- Low
- 19.65
- High
- 20.25
- Volume
- 224
- Mudança diária
- 0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.63%
- Mudança anual
- 15.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh