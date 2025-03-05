QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AYRO
AYRO: AYRO Inc

7.08 USD 1.33 (23.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AYRO ha avuto una variazione del 23.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.34 e ad un massimo di 7.50.

Segui le dinamiche di AYRO Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

AYRO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.34 7.50
Intervallo Annuale
0.32 8.90
Chiusura Precedente
5.75
Apertura
6.51
Bid
7.08
Ask
7.38
Minimo
6.34
Massimo
7.50
Volume
806
Variazione giornaliera
23.13%
Variazione Mensile
-8.05%
Variazione Semestrale
1164.29%
Variazione Annuale
774.07%
