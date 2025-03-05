Currencies / AYRO
AYRO: AYRO Inc
7.08 USD 1.33 (23.13%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AYRO exchange rate has changed by 23.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.34 and at a high of 7.50.
Follow AYRO Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AYRO News
- Pitney Bowes appoints Everett to lead SendTech, reshuffles leadership
- StableX Technologies director George Devlin resigns, receives one-time payment
- Ayro amends preferred stock terms and creates new Series I convertible shares
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- AYRO to invest $100 million in stablecoin-related crypto tokens
- Ayro board approves preferred share rights plan and amends company charter
- Diveroli Investment Group acquires 9.9% stake in AYRO
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.94%
- AYRO explores strategic alternatives including stablecoin tech
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- AYRO Inc. stockholders approve share increase
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
- EV Company News For The Month Of February 2025
Daily Range
6.34 7.50
Year Range
0.32 8.90
- Previous Close
- 5.75
- Open
- 6.51
- Bid
- 7.08
- Ask
- 7.38
- Low
- 6.34
- High
- 7.50
- Volume
- 806
- Daily Change
- 23.13%
- Month Change
- -8.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 1164.29%
- Year Change
- 774.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev