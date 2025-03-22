QuotazioniSezioni
ATKR: Atkore Inc

60.30 USD 0.32 (0.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ATKR ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.87 e ad un massimo di 60.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Atkore Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
59.87 60.72
Intervallo Annuale
49.92 105.28
Chiusura Precedente
60.62
Apertura
60.56
Bid
60.30
Ask
60.60
Minimo
59.87
Massimo
60.72
Volume
821
Variazione giornaliera
-0.53%
Variazione Mensile
4.76%
Variazione Semestrale
0.99%
Variazione Annuale
-28.53%
20 settembre, sabato