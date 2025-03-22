Valute / ATKR
ATKR: Atkore Inc
60.30 USD 0.32 (0.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ATKR ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 59.87 e ad un massimo di 60.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Atkore Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ATKR News
- Atkore stock falls as RBC Capital lowers price target amid CEO retirement
- This CACI International Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), CACI International (NYSE:CACI)
- Atkore Inc. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ATKR)
- Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- KeyBanc downgrades Atkore stock rating to Sector Weight on tariff concerns
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Atkore Inc. (ATKR) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Atkore Inc reports third quarter results, maintains full-year outlook
- Atkore Intl earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Belden (BDC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Atkore declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share
- Atkore: Stabilization Around The Corner (NYSE:ATKR)
- Strength Seen in Belden (BDC): Can Its 3.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- Harding Loevner Global Equity Q2 2025 Report
- Touchstone Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TSFAX)
- AMG River Road Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:HAMVX)
- ATKR Lawsuit Alert! Class Action Lawsuit Against Atkore, Inc. - TipRanks.com
- Bill Miller's Q4 Additions Struggle Amid Market Uncertainty, What Else Is Dragging Them Down? - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)
- Atkore Expects Strong Solid Q2 Performance Despite Flags Impairment Charge, Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher Amid Trump's Preemptive Rate Cut Call: Earnings Are Starting To Reflect This 'Uncertainty,' Says Expert - Atkore (NYSE:ATKR), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Middle Coast Investing Q1 2025 Letter: Before And After The Liberation Day Crash
- Atkore: A Valuation And Growth Mismatch (NYSE:ATKR)
- ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Atkore Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ATKR
Intervallo Giornaliero
59.87 60.72
Intervallo Annuale
49.92 105.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.62
- Apertura
- 60.56
- Bid
- 60.30
- Ask
- 60.60
- Minimo
- 59.87
- Massimo
- 60.72
- Volume
- 821
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.76%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.53%
20 settembre, sabato