货币 / ATKR
ATKR: Atkore Inc
61.46 USD 0.44 (0.71%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ATKR汇率已更改-0.71%。当日，交易品种以低点61.46和高点62.10进行交易。
关注Atkore Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
61.46 62.10
年范围
49.92 105.28
- 前一天收盘价
- 61.90
- 开盘价
- 62.10
- 卖价
- 61.46
- 买价
- 61.76
- 最低价
- 61.46
- 最高价
- 62.10
- 交易量
- 41
- 日变化
- -0.71%
- 月变化
- 6.78%
- 6个月变化
- 2.93%
- 年变化
- -27.15%
