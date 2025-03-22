Currencies / ATKR
ATKR: Atkore Inc
61.60 USD 0.15 (0.24%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ATKR exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.21 and at a high of 62.20.
Follow Atkore Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
61.21 62.20
Year Range
49.92 105.28
- Previous Close
- 61.75
- Open
- 61.88
- Bid
- 61.60
- Ask
- 61.90
- Low
- 61.21
- High
- 62.20
- Volume
- 410
- Daily Change
- -0.24%
- Month Change
- 7.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.17%
- Year Change
- -26.99%
