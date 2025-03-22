Divisas / ATKR
ATKR: Atkore Inc
59.79 USD 2.11 (3.41%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ATKR de hoy ha cambiado un -3.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 59.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 62.78.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Atkore Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
59.75 62.78
Rango anual
49.92 105.28
- Cierres anteriores
- 61.90
- Open
- 62.03
- Bid
- 59.79
- Ask
- 60.09
- Low
- 59.75
- High
- 62.78
- Volumen
- 1.518 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.41%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.13%
- Cambio anual
- -29.13%
