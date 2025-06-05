Valute / ALOT
ALOT: AstroNova Inc
10.02 USD 0.08 (0.79%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ALOT ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.99 e ad un massimo di 10.29.
Segui le dinamiche di AstroNova Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ALOT News
- AstroNova's Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y Amid Product ID Challenges
- AstroNova Sales Slide Amid Restructuring
- AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova Revenue Drops 11% in Fiscal Q2
- AstroNova Q2 FY26 slides reveal revenue drop and margin compression amid strategic reset
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Astronova reschedules 2025 annual shareholder meeting to December
- AstroNova appoints Shawn Kravetz to board following agreement
- AstroNova: A Textbook Case For Shareholder Activism (ALOT)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- AstroNova names Jorik Ittmann as new CEO, updates executive compensation
- AstroNova enters agreement with interim CEO Darius Nevin on compensation terms
- AstroNova finalizes separation agreement with former CEO Gregory Woods
- AstroNova Announces Executive Leadership Change
- AstroNova Made Good Faith Effort to Resolve Costly, Disruptive Proxy Contest in Collaborative and Amicable Manner
- AstroNova board rejects settlement with activist investor
- AstroNova Sends Letter to Shareholders: Board Focused on Driving Accountability
- AstroNova amends executive incentive plan, grants awards
- AstroNova Announces Segment Leadership Promotions to Drive Execution of Growth Strategy
- AstroNova, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALOT)
- AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova ALOT Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Revenue Grew 14% Driven by Double Digit Growth in Both Aerospace and Product Identification Segments
- AstroNova Q1 FY2026 slides: Revenue rebounds with 14.4% growth amid restructuring
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.99 10.29
Intervallo Annuale
7.82 17.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.10
- Apertura
- 10.23
- Bid
- 10.02
- Ask
- 10.32
- Minimo
- 9.99
- Massimo
- 10.29
- Volume
- 22
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- -12.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.13%
21 settembre, domenica