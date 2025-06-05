QuotazioniSezioni
ALOT: AstroNova Inc

10.02 USD 0.08 (0.79%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ALOT ha avuto una variazione del -0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.99 e ad un massimo di 10.29.

Segui le dinamiche di AstroNova Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.99 10.29
Intervallo Annuale
7.82 17.24
Chiusura Precedente
10.10
Apertura
10.23
Bid
10.02
Ask
10.32
Minimo
9.99
Massimo
10.29
Volume
22
Variazione giornaliera
-0.79%
Variazione Mensile
-12.11%
Variazione Semestrale
12.08%
Variazione Annuale
-27.13%
