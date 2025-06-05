시세섹션
통화 / ALOT
주식로 돌아가기

ALOT: AstroNova Inc

10.02 USD 0.08 (0.79%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ALOT 환율이 오늘 -0.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.99이고 고가는 10.29이었습니다.

AstroNova Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ALOT News

일일 변동 비율
9.99 10.29
년간 변동
7.82 17.24
이전 종가
10.10
시가
10.23
Bid
10.02
Ask
10.32
저가
9.99
고가
10.29
볼륨
22
일일 변동
-0.79%
월 변동
-12.11%
6개월 변동
12.08%
년간 변동율
-27.13%
20 9월, 토요일