货币 / ALOT
ALOT: AstroNova Inc
10.01 USD 0.06 (0.60%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ALOT汇率已更改-0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点10.01和高点10.30进行交易。
关注AstroNova Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALOT新闻
- AstroNova's Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y Amid Product ID Challenges
- AstroNova Sales Slide Amid Restructuring
- AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova Revenue Drops 11% in Fiscal Q2
- AstroNova Q2 FY26 slides reveal revenue drop and margin compression amid strategic reset
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Astronova reschedules 2025 annual shareholder meeting to December
- AstroNova appoints Shawn Kravetz to board following agreement
- AstroNova: A Textbook Case For Shareholder Activism (ALOT)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- AstroNova names Jorik Ittmann as new CEO, updates executive compensation
- AstroNova enters agreement with interim CEO Darius Nevin on compensation terms
- AstroNova finalizes separation agreement with former CEO Gregory Woods
- AstroNova Announces Executive Leadership Change
- AstroNova Made Good Faith Effort to Resolve Costly, Disruptive Proxy Contest in Collaborative and Amicable Manner
- AstroNova board rejects settlement with activist investor
- AstroNova Sends Letter to Shareholders: Board Focused on Driving Accountability
- AstroNova amends executive incentive plan, grants awards
- AstroNova Announces Segment Leadership Promotions to Drive Execution of Growth Strategy
- AstroNova, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALOT)
- AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova ALOT Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Revenue Grew 14% Driven by Double Digit Growth in Both Aerospace and Product Identification Segments
- AstroNova Q1 FY2026 slides: Revenue rebounds with 14.4% growth amid restructuring
日范围
10.01 10.30
年范围
7.82 17.24
- 前一天收盘价
- 10.07
- 开盘价
- 10.25
- 卖价
- 10.01
- 买价
- 10.31
- 最低价
- 10.01
- 最高价
- 10.30
- 交易量
- 26
- 日变化
- -0.60%
- 月变化
- -12.19%
- 6个月变化
- 11.97%
- 年变化
- -27.20%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值