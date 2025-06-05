Currencies / ALOT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALOT: AstroNova Inc
10.07 USD 0.18 (1.82%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALOT exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.01 and at a high of 10.07.
Follow AstroNova Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALOT News
- AstroNova's Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y Amid Product ID Challenges
- AstroNova Sales Slide Amid Restructuring
- AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova Revenue Drops 11% in Fiscal Q2
- AstroNova Q2 FY26 slides reveal revenue drop and margin compression amid strategic reset
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- Astronova reschedules 2025 annual shareholder meeting to December
- AstroNova appoints Shawn Kravetz to board following agreement
- AstroNova: A Textbook Case For Shareholder Activism (ALOT)
- Atal Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- AstroNova names Jorik Ittmann as new CEO, updates executive compensation
- AstroNova enters agreement with interim CEO Darius Nevin on compensation terms
- AstroNova finalizes separation agreement with former CEO Gregory Woods
- AstroNova Announces Executive Leadership Change
- AstroNova Made Good Faith Effort to Resolve Costly, Disruptive Proxy Contest in Collaborative and Amicable Manner
- AstroNova board rejects settlement with activist investor
- AstroNova Sends Letter to Shareholders: Board Focused on Driving Accountability
- AstroNova amends executive incentive plan, grants awards
- AstroNova Announces Segment Leadership Promotions to Drive Execution of Growth Strategy
- AstroNova, Inc. 2026 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALOT)
- AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova ALOT Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- AstroNova Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Revenue Grew 14% Driven by Double Digit Growth in Both Aerospace and Product Identification Segments
- AstroNova Q1 FY2026 slides: Revenue rebounds with 14.4% growth amid restructuring
Daily Range
10.01 10.07
Year Range
7.82 17.24
- Previous Close
- 9.89
- Open
- 10.01
- Bid
- 10.07
- Ask
- 10.37
- Low
- 10.01
- High
- 10.07
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- -11.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.64%
- Year Change
- -26.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%