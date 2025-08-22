QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ADP
Tornare a Azioni

ADP: Automatic Data Processing Inc

292.00 USD 1.05 (0.36%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ADP ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 290.70 e ad un massimo di 293.51.

Segui le dinamiche di Automatic Data Processing Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ADP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
290.70 293.51
Intervallo Annuale
272.62 329.85
Chiusura Precedente
290.95
Apertura
293.51
Bid
292.00
Ask
292.30
Minimo
290.70
Massimo
293.51
Volume
4.002 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.36%
Variazione Mensile
-3.20%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.27%
Variazione Annuale
4.97%
20 settembre, sabato