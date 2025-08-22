Valute / ADP
ADP: Automatic Data Processing Inc
292.00 USD 1.05 (0.36%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ADP ha avuto una variazione del 0.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 290.70 e ad un massimo di 293.51.
Segui le dinamiche di Automatic Data Processing Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
290.70 293.51
Intervallo Annuale
272.62 329.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 290.95
- Apertura
- 293.51
- Bid
- 292.00
- Ask
- 292.30
- Minimo
- 290.70
- Massimo
- 293.51
- Volume
- 4.002 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.97%
20 settembre, sabato