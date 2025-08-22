Currencies / ADP
ADP: Automatic Data Processing Inc
287.43 USD 3.44 (1.18%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADP exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 282.27 and at a high of 291.74.
Follow Automatic Data Processing Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ADP News
Daily Range
282.27 291.74
Year Range
272.62 329.85
- Previous Close
- 290.87
- Open
- 290.25
- Bid
- 287.43
- Ask
- 287.73
- Low
- 282.27
- High
- 291.74
- Volume
- 2.543 K
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -4.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.76%
- Year Change
- 3.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%