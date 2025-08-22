CotationsSections
ADP: Automatic Data Processing Inc

292.00 USD 1.05 (0.36%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ADP a changé de 0.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 290.70 et à un maximum de 293.51.

Suivez la dynamique Automatic Data Processing Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
290.70 293.51
Range Annuel
272.62 329.85
Clôture Précédente
290.95
Ouverture
293.51
Bid
292.00
Ask
292.30
Plus Bas
290.70
Plus Haut
293.51
Volume
4.002 K
Changement quotidien
0.36%
Changement Mensuel
-3.20%
Changement à 6 Mois
-4.27%
Changement Annuel
4.97%
