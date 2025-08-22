Devises / ADP
ADP: Automatic Data Processing Inc
292.00 USD 1.05 (0.36%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ADP a changé de 0.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 290.70 et à un maximum de 293.51.
Suivez la dynamique Automatic Data Processing Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
ADP Nouvelles
Range quotidien
290.70 293.51
Range Annuel
272.62 329.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 290.95
- Ouverture
- 293.51
- Bid
- 292.00
- Ask
- 292.30
- Plus Bas
- 290.70
- Plus Haut
- 293.51
- Volume
- 4.002 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.36%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.20%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -4.27%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.97%
20 septembre, samedi