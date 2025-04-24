Valute / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.0880 USD 0.5301 (5.51%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di UNIUSD ha avuto una variazione del -5.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.0400 USD e ad un massimo di 9.7160 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Uniswap vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Uniswap sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.0400 9.7160
Intervallo Annuale
4.5385 19.4485
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.6181
- Apertura
- 9.6190
- Bid
- 9.0880
- Ask
- 9.0910
- Minimo
- 9.0400
- Massimo
- 9.7160
- Volume
- 13.414 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 53.84%
21 settembre, domenica