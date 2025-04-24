Il prezzo di UNIUSD ha avuto una variazione del -5.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.0400 USD e ad un massimo di 9.7160 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Uniswap vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Uniswap sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.