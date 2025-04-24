QuotazioniSezioni
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)

9.0880 USD 0.5301 (5.51%)
Settore: Criptovaluta Base: Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di UNIUSD ha avuto una variazione del -5.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.0400 USD e ad un massimo di 9.7160 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Uniswap vs Dollaro Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Uniswap sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

UNIUSD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.0400 9.7160
Intervallo Annuale
4.5385 19.4485
Chiusura Precedente
9.6181
Apertura
9.6190
Bid
9.0880
Ask
9.0910
Minimo
9.0400
Massimo
9.7160
Volume
13.414 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.51%
Variazione Mensile
-6.94%
Variazione Semestrale
10.05%
Variazione Annuale
53.84%
21 settembre, domenica