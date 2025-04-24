KurseKategorien
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)

9.1160 USD 0.5021 (5.22%)
Sektor: Krypto-Währung Basis: Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Preis von UNIUSD hat sich heute um -5.22% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei9.0400 USD bis zum Hoch von 9.7160 USD gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von Uniswap vs US Dollar. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Uniswap-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
9.0400 9.7160
Jahresspanne
4.5385 19.4485
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
9.6181
Eröffnung
9.6190
Bid
9.1160
Ask
9.1190
Tief
9.0400
Hoch
9.7160
Volumen
13.125 K
Tagesänderung
-5.22%
Monatsänderung
-6.66%
6-Monatsänderung
10.39%
Jahresänderung
54.32%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K