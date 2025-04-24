Währungen / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.1160 USD 0.5021 (5.22%)
Sektor: Krypto-Währung Basis: Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Preis von UNIUSD hat sich heute um -5.22% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei9.0400 USD bis zum Hoch von 9.7160 USD gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von Uniswap vs US Dollar. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Uniswap-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
9.0400 9.7160
Jahresspanne
4.5385 19.4485
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 9.6181
- Eröffnung
- 9.6190
- Bid
- 9.1160
- Ask
- 9.1190
- Tief
- 9.0400
- Hoch
- 9.7160
- Volumen
- 13.125 K
- Tagesänderung
- -5.22%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.39%
- Jahresänderung
- 54.32%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K