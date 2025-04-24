Der Preis von UNIUSD hat sich heute um -5.22% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei9.0400 USD bis zum Hoch von 9.7160 USD gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von Uniswap vs US Dollar. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der Uniswap-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.