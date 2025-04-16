QuotesSections
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)

9.3300 USD 0.0517 (0.56%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar

UNIUSD price has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 9.2789 USD and at a high of 9.3800 USD.

Follow Uniswap vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Uniswap price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
9.2789 9.3800
Year Range
4.5385 19.4485
Previous Close
9.2783
Open
9.2789
Bid
9.3300
Ask
9.3330
Low
9.2789
High
9.3800
Volume
2.187 K
Daily Change
0.56%
Month Change
-4.46%
6 Months Change
12.98%
Year Change
57.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev