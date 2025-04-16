Currencies / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.3300 USD 0.0517 (0.56%)
Sector: Currency Crypto Base: Profit currency: US Dollar
UNIUSD price has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, it was traded at a low of 9.2789 USD and at a high of 9.3800 USD.
Follow Uniswap vs US Dollar dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the Uniswap price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor price trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNIUSD News
- UNI rises as Uniswap Foundation's DUNI proposal hints at fee switch unlock
- Unisync appoints Ron Miller to board of directors as audit chair
- Earnings call transcript: Unicaja Banco Q2 2025 sees stock rise on strong earnings
- Unicaja Banco upgrades 2025 guidance after strong Q2 results
- Unicaja Banco Q1 2025 slides: Net profit surges 43% YoY, ROTE reaches 11%
- PayPal Rolls Out New Crypto Feature: Here's Why You Should Care - PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL)
- Here is why Uniswap surged 20% on Friday
- Crypto Market Cap Tops $4 Trillion as US Stablecoin Bill Passes
- UBS to stabilize €500 million green bond offering from Unicaja
- Bitcoin’s recovery above $107,000 ignites DeFi rally: PENDLE, AERO, UNI charge forward
- UNI Flashes Strength After Breaking Past Key Resistance Levels, What’s Next?
- Top Crypto Gainers: UNI, XDC, JTO - DeFi tokens surge as Paul Atkins favors self-custody
- Compound, Uniswap and Aave surge as SEC Chair Atkins says American values are foundational for DeFi
- Uniswap targets $7 breakout amid Spark integration, rising whale activity
- Uniswap’s UNI Rebounds After Wild 11% Swing Amid Trade Tensions
- Uniswap Rally Loading—Here’s Why The Next Move Could Be Explosive
- Uniswap rises above key resistance, aiming for $7.50 ahead of first positive monthly return in 2025
- Could reignite rally toward $10 as open interest, volumes remain high?
- UNI shows signs of a bullish reversal, hinting at a potential trend shift
- Uniswap (UNI) Blastoff At Hand? The Sleeping Giant Awakens At $4.6 Support
- Bitcoin To Hit $150,000 By October, Says DYDX's Charles d'Haussy
- Uniswap sell-off looms as whales move 19M UNI to Coinbase Prime
- Why could UNI face a correction?
- Cathie Wood Calls It 'Financial Services Revolution' After Ark Analyst Highlights DeFi's Dominance Over Traditional Banking System
Daily Range
9.2789 9.3800
Year Range
4.5385 19.4485
- Previous Close
- 9.2783
- Open
- 9.2789
- Bid
- 9.3300
- Ask
- 9.3330
- Low
- 9.2789
- High
- 9.3800
- Volume
- 2.187 K
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- -4.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.98%
- Year Change
- 57.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev