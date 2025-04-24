货币 / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.5760 USD 0.2951 (3.18%)
版块: 数字加密货币 基础: 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日UNIUSD价格已更改3.18%。当日，以低点9.2400 USD和高点9.6020 USD进行交易。
关注Uniswap vs美元动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去Uniswap价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
UNIUSD新闻
日范围
9.2400 9.6020
年范围
4.5385 19.4485
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.2809
- 开盘价
- 9.2910
- 卖价
- 9.5760
- 买价
- 9.5790
- 最低价
- 9.2400
- 最高价
- 9.6020
- 交易量
- 2.275 K
- 日变化
- 3.18%
- 月变化
- -1.95%
- 6个月变化
- 15.96%
- 年变化
- 62.10%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值