Devises / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.0880 USD 0.5301 (5.51%)
Secteur: Crypto Monnaie Base: Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le cours de UNIUSD a changé de -5.51% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 9.0400 USD et à un maximum de 9.7160 USD.
Suivez la dynamique de Uniswap vs. Dollar US. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Uniswap a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNIUSD Nouvelles
Range quotidien
9.0400 9.7160
Range Annuel
4.5385 19.4485
- Clôture Précédente
- 9.6181
- Ouverture
- 9.6190
- Bid
- 9.0880
- Ask
- 9.0910
- Plus Bas
- 9.0400
- Plus Haut
- 9.7160
- Volume
- 13.414 K
- Changement quotidien
- -5.51%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.94%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.05%
- Changement Annuel
- 53.84%
20 septembre, samedi