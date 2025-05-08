Divisas / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.4860 USD 0.2051 (2.21%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El coste de UNIUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 2.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.2400 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.6510 USD.
Siga la dinámica de los precios en Uniswap vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Uniswap en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
9.2400 9.6510
Rango anual
4.5385 19.4485
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.2809
- Open
- 9.2910
- Bid
- 9.4860
- Ask
- 9.4890
- Low
- 9.2400
- High
- 9.6510
- Volumen
- 9.670 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.21%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.87%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 14.87%
- Cambio anual
- 60.58%
