UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)

9.4860 USD 0.2051 (2.21%)
Sector: Criptodivisa Básica: Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El coste de UNIUSD de hoy ha cambiado un 2.21%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.2400 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.6510 USD.

Siga la dinámica de los precios en Uniswap vs dólar estadounidense. La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Uniswap en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
9.2400 9.6510
Rango anual
4.5385 19.4485
Cierres anteriores
9.2809
Open
9.2910
Bid
9.4860
Ask
9.4890
Low
9.2400
High
9.6510
Volumen
9.670 K
Cambio diario
2.21%
Cambio mensual
-2.87%
Cambio a 6 meses
14.87%
Cambio anual
60.58%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B