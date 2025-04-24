CotaçõesSeções
UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)

9.6180 USD 0.0001 (0.00%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do UNIUSD para hoje mudou para -0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.5660 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 9.6210 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Uniswap vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Uniswap mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
9.5660 9.6210
Faixa anual
4.5385 19.4485
Fechamento anterior
9.6181
Open
9.6190
Bid
9.6180
Ask
9.6210
Low
9.5660
High
9.6210
Volume
229
Mudança diária
-0.00%
Mudança mensal
-1.52%
Mudança de 6 meses
16.47%
Mudança anual
62.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh