Moedas / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.6180 USD 0.0001 (0.00%)
Setor: Criptomoeda Base: Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do UNIUSD para hoje mudou para -0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 9.5660 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 9.6210 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Uniswap vs dólar americano. Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Uniswap mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UNIUSD Notícias
Faixa diária
9.5660 9.6210
Faixa anual
4.5385 19.4485
- Fechamento anterior
- 9.6181
- Open
- 9.6190
- Bid
- 9.6180
- Ask
- 9.6210
- Low
- 9.5660
- High
- 9.6210
- Volume
- 229
- Mudança diária
- -0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.47%
- Mudança anual
- 62.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh