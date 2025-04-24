통화 / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.0880 USD 0.5301 (5.51%)
부문: 암호화폐 베이스: 수익 통화: US Dollar
UNIUSD 가격이 당일 -5.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 9.0400 USD와 고가 9.7160 USD로 거래되었습니다
유니스왑 vs 미국 달러 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 유니스왑 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
9.0400 9.7160
년간 변동
4.5385 19.4485
- 이전 종가
- 9.6181
- 시가
- 9.6190
- Bid
- 9.0880
- Ask
- 9.0910
- 저가
- 9.0400
- 고가
- 9.7160
- 볼륨
- 13.414 K
- 일일 변동
- -5.51%
- 월 변동
- -6.94%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.05%
- 년간 변동율
- 53.84%
20 9월, 토요일