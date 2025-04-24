クォートセクション
通貨 / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)

9.3450 USD 0.2731 (2.84%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: 利益通貨: US Dollar

UNIUSDの価格は、本日-2.84%変化しました。日中は、9.3060USDの安値と9.7160USDの高値で取引されました。

ユニスワップvs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ユニスワップ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
9.3060 9.7160
1年のレンジ
4.5385 19.4485
以前の終値
9.6181
始値
9.6190
買値
9.3450
買値
9.3480
安値
9.3060
高値
9.7160
出来高
7.311 K
1日の変化
-2.84%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.31%
6ヶ月の変化
13.16%
1年の変化
58.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K