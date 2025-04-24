通貨 / UNIUSD
UNIUSD: Uniswap (USD)
9.3450 USD 0.2731 (2.84%)
セクター: 暗号通貨 ベース: 利益通貨: US Dollar
UNIUSDの価格は、本日-2.84%変化しました。日中は、9.3060USDの安値と9.7160USDの高値で取引されました。
ユニスワップvs米ドルダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、ユニスワップ価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
9.3060 9.7160
1年のレンジ
4.5385 19.4485
- 以前の終値
- 9.6181
- 始値
- 9.6190
- 買値
- 9.3450
- 買値
- 9.3480
- 安値
- 9.3060
- 高値
- 9.7160
- 出来高
- 7.311 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.16%
- 1年の変化
- 58.19%
