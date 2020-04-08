Max Min Reversal Arrows

Max Min Reversal Arrows - an arrow reversal indicator for predicting price movement. The indicator is built on the support and resistance levels at the local lows and highs of the price.

Product features

Arrows appear on the current candle. The indicator does not redraw.
Can be used on all time frames and trading instruments. Recommended timeframes to use M30, H1, H4.
The dotted lines are the support and resistance levels within the signal. Price movement from these levels means a reversal.
Price exit beyond the levels means continuation of the previous movement. At this moment, you should switch to the lower time frame and monitor the situation in more detail.
Large colored dots after the signal arrow are visual levels for setting SL.
Signal arrows may be accompanied by alerts.
The optimal settings for each time frame are already present, except for the width of the channel for constructing levels, the duration of tracking a trade, and the level of risk when setting Sl.
Change the channel width if necessary, if it turns out that the signal is a little late or appears too close.
The level of risk must be selected independently, increasing when installed on M30 and H1 or decreasing for M5. After analyzing past signals on a trading instrument.


Input parameters

  • Level channel width - Changes the channel width over which the arrows are calculated. (0-150)
  • Risk level SL - Setting the distance of the SL level from the signal candle.
  • Duration of risk level SL - Additional duration of the SL level in bars.
  • Number Bars - The number of indicator bars on the chart.
  • Play sound / Display pop-up message / Send push notification / Send email - Use alerts when signal points appear.
  • Sound file signal - Sound file for the signal arrow.
