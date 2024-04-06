EA Gap Catcher
- Mikita Kurnevich
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 14 ottobre 2024
EA Gap Cather- is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others.
The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern.
Recommendations:
- AUDNZD
- TF M1
- leverage 1:100 or higher
- minimum deposit 10 USD
Parameters:
- MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP
- PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
- SLPoints - fixed Stop Loss
- Lot Mode - lot selection mode
- Dynamic_Lot - dynamic lot
- Fix_Lot - fixed lot
- Spread
- Magic - magic number
Be sure to write if you have any questions. I will be glad to communicate :)
Have a great day and great trading!
Good evening, Mikita Kurnevich. Thank you for the wonderful EA. I wrote a question in the comments. I would appreciate your advice.