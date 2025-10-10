Shining Angel
- Experts
- Thi Tra Mi Duong
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 10
EA Shining Angel is a fully automated trading system based purely on Price Action, without any lagging indicators.
It applies a simple yet powerful algorithm to monitor data tick ranges and generate precise trading signals.
The strategy is optimized for high-performance trades on low-spread pairs.
✅ Settings
+ Spread Limit: 30 to 50
+ Money Management (MM): True or False
+ Risk: 1.0 to 3.0 (if MM True)
+ Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)
+ Stop Loss: 500
+ Take Profit: 500
+ Trailing Stop: 10
+ Start Trailing: 40
+ Time Start: 01:00
+ Time End: 23:00
+ Magic Number: 123456
✅ Main Features
+ Fully automated 24/5 trading with built-in time filter
+ No large initial deposit required
+ Always uses Stop Loss for capital protection
+ Dynamic trailing stop for maximizing profits
✅ Recommendations
+ Best pairs: XAUUSD and low spread currency pairs
+ Time frame: M5
+ Recommended account: ECN / Raw Spread
+ Minimum balance: $200
+ VPS with low latency for best performance