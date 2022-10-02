Baby Shark Trader

EA Baby Shark Trader is a smart trading system developed over the years and continuously improved. The EA uses trend and momentum scalping strategies. When the signal appeared, it quickly entered and then exited the position quickly. The strategy has an exclusive Stop Loss strategy to protect the account and optimize performance. Because the EA's Stop Loss is a complex and flexible market-based strategy, there are no specific parameters for Stop Loss. Stop Loss will be triggered under specific market circumstances.

This EA trades fully automatically and is simple to set up. You can use this EA with Gold and all currency pairs.

Settings: set files at comment #1

 + Money Management (MM): True or False

 + Auto Lot Size: 1.0 to 2.0 (if MM True)

 + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)

 + Trailing Stop: 10

 + Trailing Start: 20

 + Distance Order: 20

 + Volatility: 100

 + Magic Number: 123

Feature:

+ Fully automated trading 24/5.

+ Suitable for accounts with small balance (min 500 USD).

+ Position trailing stop is used.

+ Easy to setup.

Recommend:

+ Time Frame: M5. 

+ Use VPS with low latency.

+ Stops level = 0. Your MT4 account currency should be USD, EUR, GBP.

+ Use ECN account types with low spreads.

