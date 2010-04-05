KT BreakGrid Pro MT4

Unleash the power of precision and innovation in your trading with the KT BreakGrid Pro EA. Seamlessly blending the strategic prowess of breakout and grid trading, this expert advisor is your ultimate solution to navigating the complex Forex landscape with unmatched confidence and efficiency.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: EURUSD
  • TimeFrame: M5
  • Account Type: Hedge
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Set Files: Not required. Default inputs provides best results. 

Features

  • Breakout-Infused Grid Strategy: Experience the best of both worlds as the EA ingeniously combines the high-octane dynamics of breakout trading with the structured elegance of grid strategy. Witness the synergy of these two approaches as they converge to create a trading masterpiece.
  • Higher Low, Lower High Analysis: Let the algorithm identify market turning points with uncanny accuracy. The EA enters buy trades when detecting a new higher low and executes sell trades upon spotting a new lower high, ensuring you're always riding the waves of opportunity.
  • Smart Trailing Stoploss: Say goodbye to missed profits and hello to optimized gains. The EA employs a dynamic trailing stoploss mechanism that adapts to market conditions, securing your earnings as your trades evolve.
  • Median Take Profit Strategy: Enjoy the perfect blend of risk and reward with the EA's groundbreaking use of a median take profit strategy. As your positions multiply within the grid, the median take profit takes center stage, maximizing your potential gains.
  • Mean-based Grid Management: Experience next-level precision in trade management. The EA employs a sophisticated mean-based approach to managing grid orders, streamlining your trading operations while maintaining a meticulous balance.
  • User-Friendly Interface: No need to be a tech guru. The EA boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it accessible to traders of all levels of expertise.

Elevate your trading to unprecedented heights with the KT BreakGrid Pro EA. Seamlessly fusing cutting-edge breakout strategies with the proven effectiveness of grid trading, this expert advisor is your gateway to a future where profits flow as naturally as the markets themselves. Embrace innovation, harness precision, and redefine your trading success today.

Prodotti consigliati
Major Currency Momentum
Colin Mundia
2.33 (3)
Experts
This EA takes advantage of Momentum in the Major Currencies . If a certain currency has enough momentum, the EA makes trades on the related pairs. The User Inputs of the EA are so straight-forward, they are in form of questions and suggestions. For example, you will see such questions or statements in the input panel: "Should we trade maximum once per day per pair?" "Close order if Break Even not activated after these seconds:" You will specify the required percentage difference between a Bullis
FREE
EA Night Fox Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Fxraid EA for Intraday Trading
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Trend and Reverse based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. It works on MetaTrader 4 with all major pairs. Here you can see more details about our EA.   Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band. Also we check the market trend. We use reverse trend strategy Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take pro
HedgingMartingale MT4
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.46 (13)
Experts
HedgingMartingale EA Conti raccomandati: Standard ad alta leva, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading che combina hedging e gestione intelligente del rischio con la strategia Martingale. È progettato per fornire prestazioni stabili in condizioni di mercato forti dove non è possibile prevedere la direzione del trend. Quando si utilizza un file set appropriato, può funzionare su qualsiasi strumento. I risultati di ottimizzazione hanno fornito prestazioni di successo su strum
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Candles Power
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Experts
This adviser analyzes the candles, determines their strength and volume. It trades when there is a high probability of continuing a trend that has formed a little earlier (based on several candles, the number of which is adjustable). Has the ability to use several methods for analyzing the strength of movement by candlelight. Many options are customizable. Input parameters Lots  - lot size; MinProfitForAutoClose - automatic closing of a transaction upon a return signal when the profit in points
FREE
Rebate gnome
Vasilii Konovalov
Experts
Robot di sconto. Il denaro sul deposito ruota intorno allo zero, mentre vengono effettuate molte transazioni e viene accumulato uno sconto.Non carica il deposito, c'è uno stop loss e take profit. che è chiaramente una tendenza sul grafico giornaliero. Con inversioni lunghe, il robot perde, ma avviene molto lentamente e in modo relativamente sicuro, quindi si consiglia di tracciare il trend almeno una volta al giorno e di spegnerlo se ci sono segni di inversione sul grafico giornaliero. Come indi
Vlado Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Vlado Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and No MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can select d
Tixee Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Tixee Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and   NO MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can select
DooPrime Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า DooPrime Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and   NO MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can sel
Think Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Think Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and   NO MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can select
Fullerton Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Fullerton Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and   NO MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can se
Complete Scalper
Pavel Yakovlev
3.5 (4)
Experts
Complete Scalper is a scalper EA that combines the strategies of three Expert Advisors - Yogi EA, Scalper GBP and Cross Scalper . The Expert Advisor does not use hedging, martingale, grid strategies, arbitrage, etc. Most of the settings are already integrated into the EA code. All you need to do is to select the currency pair, adjust the WET (Western European Time) time zone in the EA parameters and to start trading. Working timeframe - M15. Advantages of Complete Scalper Trading strategy for t
Multi Strategy Dashboard EA
Kevin Beltran Keena
5 (4)
Experts
Multi instrument and multi time frame EA, with the best indicators.  The MSD EA can be used for automated and manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD EA. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Market Sessions indicator. Has the option to place Trade Lines (Buy, Sell, Close, Alarm). When the price reaches the trendline, the EA will perform the approp
Immortal
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:/
Elliot wave grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades will pending order when break price of wave 1 and run wave 3 . Best time frame 1h , Any pair any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbole - Set symbol to trade. Wave_depth - Set the wave size. Wave_deviation  -   Set wide of the wave. Lots - start lot. Multiple_lots - Multiply lot for next order. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take
Star Fund Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Star Fund Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and No MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can select da
Sarah EA MT4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Sarah EA Mt4 Ea is so Unique rich EA with amazing different parameters like lot sizing , auto lot sizing , risk % , maximum lot size slippage in points , tp and sl also maximum spread control , it has many sections in parameters like trading settings , technical settings , strategy settings , risk management and drawdowns also sessions and trading settings also news filter and visual settings it will make trading so easy for you  it has amazing trading recovery  system it works with any pair but
AutoManyToolsCCI14
Aleksander Chernov
Experts
Основная идея - распределение баланса для торговли на большом количестве валютных инструментов . Это позволяет отслеживать большее количество движений цены на рынке и извлекать из этого большую прибыль. Используется индикатор CCI (14) на таймфреймах H4 и M5 , фильтры: по минимальному лоту, по спреду. Встроена функция защиты депозита от потери ( ALARM_STOP_Eqyity ) и ограничивающие торговлю параметры ( Min_Proc_Sv_Sr и ALARM_Proc_Sv_Sr ). Автоматически рассчитывается для каждого инструмента: торг
Fimathe Mt4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
5 (1)
Experts
Automatizza la tua strategia Fimathe su MT4: commercia con efficienza e precisione Descrizione: La strategia Fimathe è ampiamente riconosciuta per la sua redditività, ma è anche nota per richiedere lunghe ore di monitoraggio di mercato. Per affrontare questo problema, presentiamo Fimathe MT4, un robot che automatizza l'esecuzione della tua strategia. Come funziona: Fimathe MT4 opera in modalità "semiautomatica". Effettui la tua analisi e il robot esegue le operazioni in base ad essa. Vantaggi
Golden Time EA
Andi Sofyan
3 (1)
Experts
Golden Time EA is an innovative trading robot, specifically designed to enhance trading performance by using a single-entry strategy at support and resistance areas. With a focused approach to these key levels, Golden Time EA automatically places pending orders with precision, waiting for the optimal moment to enter the market. What sets Golden Time EA apart is its ability to identify potential market movements as prices approach support and resistance zones. It carefully analyzes price action
Recovery Grip Meta 4
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
MamyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
BabyShares
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Experts
This EA is designed specially for trading stock market (shares). However, it has no limitation in symbols and/or time frames. It can work with any broker and any market such as Forex and Oil.. and so on. It is a nice scalper which has a custom built in indicator. Note that this EA will not win every trade but generally difference between won trades and lost ones might be in Positive. Back to the performed back tests, we would like to inform you that all of our tests were performed in a simulated
Moving Speed Scalper
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
Moving Speed Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. The EA uses moving averages to filter the trend, although this trending strategy is simple it works well. Combine the relative volatility of price cycles to determine the best entry position. EA's strategy always uses Stop Loss to protect the account. The EA is suitable for accounts with small balances. You can refer to the Set Files at commen
Dumangan MT4
Jose Lagayan
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest  ( MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98640 ) Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops. A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings Dumangan M
FREE
Neural Links
Catalin Zachiu
5 (1)
Experts
L'esperto è costruito utilizzando tre covi di neuroni per lato, lungo/corto, e sono tutti condizionati da uno complementare che funge da filtro. La direzione del trading viene ripristinata se la prima tana di neuroni fornisce un segnale opposto. L'esperto è costruito principalmente per le coppie EUR\USD, GBP\USD, timeframe M15. Tutte le impostazioni sono disponibili nella sezione "Commenti" nel Post #1. L'impostazione predefinita ha un livello di rischio leggermente aumentato, per un'impostaz
Orions Gold Explosion assistant
Umberto Boria
2.5 (2)
Experts
Solo un indicatore per individuare grande volatilità : Williams Percent. E' stato pensato per l'oro su timeframe 5 minuti, ma può essere utilizzato anche sugli indici con differenti timeframe. Tale Expert Advisor, ancora in fase di sviluppo, intercetta la grande volatilità, aiutando il trader nell'aprire posizioni. In seguito l'intervento umano sarà necessario per la chiusura che deve essere veloce quanto il movimento stesso, oppure lasciare andare con timeframe più elevati. Ad aiutare il trade
FREE
VR Smart Grid
Vladimir Pastushak
4.33 (165)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), che è in grado di nelle fasi per chiudere molte posizioni di mercato con un profitto fornito dal trader. La chiusura graduale di piccole parti aiuta a ridurre rapidamente ed efficacemente i rischi. L'algoritmo della strategia di trading include diverse strategie di trading accuratamente elaborate . La strategia fondamentale consiste nella creazione di una griglia di posizioni e una chiusura parziale delle posizioni con un profitto fisso. Il robot t
Forex Proprietary Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Forex Proprietary Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD), any currency pairs and any broker. Try now! The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOLD) and any currencies market, entering only when there are high probabilities of success and certain unique conditions. The Ai Robot is based on a robust, profitable strategy and   NO MARTINGALE. No more indicator. You can
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: La nostra tecnologia al tuo fianco! Manuale e file di configurazione: contattami dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: il prezzo aumenta in base al numero di licenze vendute. Copie disponibili: 5 Fare trading sull'oro, uno degli asset più volatili del mercato finanziario, richiede elevata precisione, un'analisi accurata e una gestione del rischio estremamente efficace. Il Javier Gold Scalper è stato sviluppato proprio per integrare ques
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Altri dall’autore
KT Momentum Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Momentum Arrows si basa su una rottura momentanea calcolata utilizzando la deviazione delle bande e la volatilità emergente in una determinata direzione. Un segnale di acquisto viene generato quando il prezzo chiude al di sopra della banda superiore, mentre un segnale di vendita viene generato quando chiude al di sotto della banda inferiore. Viene utilizzato un coefficiente di magnitudo come input, che influenza sia la deviazione delle bande sia la misurazione della volatilità. I
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso fondamentale nel mercato rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. L’indicatore analizza costantemente il grafico per individuare un momentum stabile in una direzione e fornisce un segnale preciso subito prima del movimento principale. Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe da qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Caratteristiche principali I livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit sono forniti automaticamente dall’
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Trend Magic shows the trend depiction on chart using the combination of market momentum and volatility. A smoothing coefficient is used to smooth out the noise from the signal.It can be used to find out the new entries or confirm the trades produced by other EA/Indicators. Usage Drag n drop MTF scanner which scans for the new signals across multiple time-frames. Find new entries in the trend direction. Improve the accuracy of other indicators when used in conjunction. Can be used as a dynami
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicatori
L’indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows fornisce un segnale di ingresso cruciale rilevando uno specifico pattern di breakout. Monitora costantemente il grafico alla ricerca di un momentum stabile in una direzione e segnala con precisione l’ingresso poco prima del movimento principale.  Ottieni lo scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe qui - Scanner per ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Caratteristiche principali Lo Stop Loss e il Take Profit sono calcolati automaticamente dall'indicatore. Include una dashboard
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Asian Breakout analizza una parte cruciale della sessione asiatica per generare segnali di acquisto e vendita in entrambe le direzioni, in base alla rottura del prezzo. Un segnale di acquisto si verifica quando il prezzo supera il massimo della sessione, mentre un segnale di vendita si verifica quando il prezzo scende al di sotto del minimo della sessione. Cose da ricordare Se la scatola della sessione è troppo ampia verticalmente, è consigliabile evitare di entrare in nuovi tra
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'indicatore KT Momentum Arrows si basa su una rottura momentanea calcolata utilizzando la deviazione delle bande e la volatilità emergente in una determinata direzione. Un segnale di acquisto viene generato quando il prezzo chiude al di sopra della banda superiore, mentre un segnale di vendita viene generato quando chiude al di sotto della banda inferiore. Viene utilizzato un coefficiente di magnitudo come input, che influenza sia la deviazione delle bande sia la misurazione della volatilità. I
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicatori
The ACB Trade Filter indicator provides a solution for filtering out the low probability trading setups in a trading strategy. The indicator uses a sophisticated filtration algorithm based on the market sentiment and trend. Applications Works great with our indicator " ACB Breakout Arrows ". Filter out low probability signals from any indicator. Avoid overtrading and minimize the losses. Trade in the direction of market sentiment and trend. Avoid the choppiness in the market. How to use Only L
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed è una versione smussata dello Heiken Ashi standard e disegna frecce di acquisto/vendita quando la tendenza cambia. Viene tracciata una freccia di acquisto quando si passa da stato ribassista a rialzista. Viene tracciata una freccia di vendita quando si passa da rialzista a ribassista. Notifiche mobile, email, audio e pop-up incluse. Cosa è esattamente Heiken Ashi Smoothed? Filtra i falsi segnali e il rumore del Heiken Ashi standard applicando due medie mobili per render
MACD Divergence on MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicatori
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Auto Fibo traccia automaticamente i livelli di ritracciamento di Fibonacci basandosi sulla direzione della tendenza in corso. I massimi e i minimi vengono selezionati automaticamente utilizzando i punti massimi e minimi disponibili sul grafico. Puoi ingrandire, ridurre e scorrere il grafico per regolare i livelli di Fibonacci di conseguenza. Modalità Automatico:  Traccia automaticamente i livelli di Fibonacci in base all'area visibile del grafico. Manuale: Traccia i livelli di Fibonacci una
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
L'Oscillatore di Volatilità KT analizza i dati di mercato passati e presenti utilizzando una formula matematica per mostrare il risultato sotto forma di oscillatore. Le onde crescenti e decrescenti corrispondono rispettivamente a un'elevata e a una bassa volatilità dell'asset.  In poche parole, la volatilità è semplicemente una misura delle fluttuazioni di prezzo di un asset in un certo periodo di tempo. Senza volatilità, ci sarebbero pochi movimenti di mercato e i trader non potrebbero trarre p
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Questo è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato basato sul nostro indicatore personalizzato chiamato "ACB Breakout Arrows" . Le entrate si basano su un pattern di breakout che si verifica costantemente in entrambe le direzioni. L’intensità dei segnali può essere regolata tramite il parametro esterno "Signal Sensitivity". Conferma delle operazioni ACB Breakout Arrows EA consente di filtrare gli ingressi utilizzando un altro nostro indicatore personalizzato chiamato ACB Trade Filter . For
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Use of support and resistance in systematic trading is very subjective. Every trader has their own idea and way to plotting the support and resistance levels on the chart. KT Support and Resistance indicator take out this ambiguity out of the situation and automatically draws support and resistance levels following an algorithmic approach using a unique multi-timeframe analysis. When launched on the chart, It immediately scan the most significant extreme points across all the available timefra
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Se fai trading nel Forex, avere informazioni dettagliate sulla forza delle valute e sulla correlazione tra coppie di valute può portare il tuo trading a un livello superiore. La correlazione ti aiuterà a dimezzare il rischio, mentre l'analisi della forza ti permetterà di massimizzare i profitti. Questo indicatore offre un approccio ibrido per selezionare le coppie di valute più appropriate, combinando l'analisi della forza delle valute e la correlazione tra coppie di valute. Come utilizzare l'a
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MACD Divergence mostra le divergenze regolari e nascoste che si formano tra il prezzo e l’oscillatore. Se la tua strategia di trading prevede un'inversione di tendenza, puoi utilizzare la divergenza regolare del MACD per identificare possibili punti di svolta. Se invece la tua strategia si basa sulla continuazione del trend, la divergenza nascosta del MACD sarà più adatta. Limitazioni di KT MACD Divergence Usare la divergenza del MACD come unico segnale d'ingresso può essere rischioso. Non
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato che utilizza una strategia di ritorno alla media basata sulle bande di Bollinger durante i periodi di bassa volatilità. Il prezzo spesso reagisce sulla linea superiore o inferiore delle bande, ma non sempre si verifica un'inversione. Tuttavia, la probabilità di un’inversione è maggiore quando la volatilità è bassa. Ingressi Un trade long viene attivato quando il prezzo si posiziona correttamente al di sotto della banda in
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT MA Crossover disegna frecce di acquisto e vendita in base all'incrocio delle medie mobili selezionate. Inoltre, genera gli avvisi appropriati e visualizza il valore MFE (Escursione Più Favorevole) per ogni segnale consecutivo. L’incrocio delle medie mobili è una delle strategie più utilizzate dai trader di tutto il mondo. Di solito si basa su una media mobile veloce e una lenta per determinare segnali di ingresso in acquisto o vendita in base alla direzione dell’incrocio. Segnale di acquisto
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione