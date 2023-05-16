Dumangan MT4

Introducing Dumangan MT5 - The Philippine God Of Harvest

(MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98640)

Experience the abundance of successful trades with Dumangan MT5, our new Expert Advisor available on MQL5.com. Named after the revered Philippine God of Harvest, Dumangan, this tool embodies the essence of reaping profits from the fertile ground of the markets, just like Dumangan blessed the fields with bountiful crops.

A Focused Strategy with Customizable Settings

Dumangan MT5 utilizes a single, yet powerful trading strategy: The EMA Candle Cross + RSI. This combination has proven to be effective in various market conditions, providing a balanced mix of risk management and profitability.

The beauty of this Expert Advisor lies in its flexibility. Dumangan MT5 allows you to customize the timeframes and parameters for both the EMA Candle Cross and RSI. This means that you can fine-tune your trading parameters according to your trading style and market conditions. Whether you're looking to trade short-term volatility or seeking long-term trend following, Dumangan MT5's adjustable settings make it an ideal companion for your trading journey.



Base Strategy:

Buy Condition - If close candle cross Above the EMA line and the RSI is Above the Mid Line

Sell Condition - If close candle cross Below the EMA line and the RSI is Above the Mid Line



It will enter a Position with a user Defined Stop Loss and Take Profit in Pips



Updates for v1.1: I put a trailing stop loss that can be turn off and in with a true/false option

Settings/Inputs for the Free Version of Dumangan MT5



We aim to create Expert Advisors that is very optimizable and has real results with no HYPER-OPTIMIZATION.



Free Version

RSI Period

RSI Timeframe

RSI Mid Line

EMA Timeframe

EMA Period

Lot Size

Stop loss in Pips

Take Profit In Pips



Trailing stop loss - true/false

Stop

step



Paid Version will have the following Parameters and will only cost 49USD for 5 activation.

Link Here to MQL5.com Posting



1. 4 Time Filters to Time the EA Trades

2. Consecutive loss Filter

3. Recovery Mode with Smart TP

4. Auto SL using ATR and Low/Highs

5. Drawdown Managers for Prop Firm Users

6. Spread Filter



We focus more on the safety of the account because Profits is the Product of Safety!











