EA Deposit Acceleration MT4

Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration. Can be used for regular quiet trading. Any timeframe, but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.:

AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.





Advantages of this advisor:

1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price.





2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase in lot size, for example: 0.1 ... 0.2 ... 0.4 and so on. This advisor will "spray" the lot sizes with minimal orders, for example, it will open not an order of 0.4 lots, but four lots of 0.1.





3. This advisor opens orders in so-called "Independent Order Packages", which will be opened independently according to their new conditions.





4. Usually, grids are closed at the same take profit, which is fixed in advance. Or, in the best case, the fixed profit decreases if many orders are opened in the grid.





In this advisor, each Independent Order Package is closed at its own Take Profit, which will be "Dynamic", will be calculated depending on volatility. And can either decrease or increase.





This will give us an advantage: with abnormally increased volatility, the advisor expects a quick and strong return to the average, this requires a large take profit. If this does not happen and volatility returns "To normal", the instrument begins to move into the "Flat" phase. For this case, a large take profit does not make sense and the advisor "Adapts" to this situation, reducing the take profit. With a sharp increase in volatility and a repeated deviation from the average price, the take profit increases again.





5. Due to the fact that due to the important use of abnormal volatility, the advisor takes into account the Dynamic, not Fixed take profit, this leads to the fact that when the time frame on which the advisor is used decreases, the take profit is smaller and the advisor will be safer.





The advisor is adapted for dynamic take profit for the m15 and m5 time frame. When installing the advisor on a higher time frame (m30 and above), this will require an increase in the initial deposit.





6. The "Aggressiveness" parameter has been introduced into the advisor: it means "What volatility the advisor will consider "Anomalous" volatility.





With conservative trading, "Anomalous" volatility will indeed be extremely rare for the selected instrument. There will be significantly fewer transactions, but transactions can become "safer" - to what extent this concept will be appropriate for such a complex market as Forex.





Conclusions:





When choosing a more conservative trading option, the advisor uses a greater degree of instrument volatility anomaly in calculations, transactions are much less frequent and "more reliable";





When choosing a lower timeframe, the take profit value will decrease, but transactions will become frequent and lead to an increase in drawdown.





The optimal timeframe is m15.





But you can choose the m5 timeframe and set more conservative modes in the settings.





With conservative modes, signals become rare, but the advisor constantly tracks the Signals. And the Journal will show "Waiting for a signal"





User settings:

smm="=========Money Management - Fixed size========="





Lots = 0.01 (I recommend a minimum lot for every 3000 dollars of the Deposit);

Attention: if you use all three recommended currency pairs in trading, then the minimum recommended deposit = 9000 dollars.

There is a possibility that there may be a cumulative drawdown on all three pairs at the same time!

AutoLot=true - There will be a dynamic lot for every





LotEquity=2000 (USD)





"==========Main Settings========="





Trading modes (What trading style does the EA use?):





Crazy trading (maximum frequent trades. Recommended for deposit acceleration);





Very aggressive trading (very frequent trades. Recommended for deposit acceleration);





Aggressive trading (frequent trades. Acceleration);





Basic trading (moderate trades, for regular trading);





Conservative trading (rare strong trades);





Very conservative trading (very rare very strong trades).





Magic number: preferably any two digits;





"=========Averaging Settings=========" (averaging settings) - on/off;





Martingale coefficient = 1.0 - ... - 2.0 and so on





Recommended settings for the advisor:

Aggressiveness, Regime AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Very conservative





Conservative





Basic

+++ / m15

Aggressive +++++ / m15

+++++ / m15 Very aggressive Acceleration of the deposit Acceleration of the deposit Acceleration of the deposit Crazy Acceleration of the deposit Acceleration of the deposit Acceleration of the deposit



Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them. All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

Attention:

Profit in past transactions does not guarantee profit in future transactions!

Use ONLY free funds that you are not afraid to lose!







