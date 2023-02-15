Trade History for MT4

Trade History for MT4 

This indicator is specially developed for that traders want to display his trades on the charts.

Shows history and current deals on the chart.

Trades show on the chart with a dotted line, and profit will show realtime.

Buy trades are displayed in bull color, Sell trades in bear color.


Tip: The historical order displayed by the indicator is associated with the "Account History", so please set the historical order display in the "Account History" of MT software.



If you are interested in the Smart Money Concepts, please take a look at my another indicator: 

Smart Market Structure Concepts MT5 

Smart Market Structure Concepts MT4 



