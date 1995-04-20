True Super Arrows is a powerful and versatile indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends. The indicator uses a combination of technical indicators to generate arrows that point to the direction of the trend.

Features:

Multiple trend identification methods: The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends.

The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends. Accurate trend direction: The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in the correct direction of the trend.

The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in the correct direction of the trend. Customizable settings: The indicator has a variety of settings that you can customize to fit your trading style.

How to use:

To use the indicator, simply add it to your chart and set the parameters to your liking. The indicator will then generate arrows that point to the direction of the trend.

Increased accuracy: The indicator's use of multiple trend identification methods can help you identify trends more accurately.

The indicator's use of multiple trend identification methods can help you identify trends more accurately. Increased profitability: By following the arrows, you can increase your chances of trading profitable trends.

By following the arrows, you can increase your chances of trading profitable trends. Flexibility: The indicator's customizable settings allow you to tailor it to your trading style.

Conclusion:

True Super Arrows is a powerful and versatile indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends. The indicator is easy to use and has a variety of features that can help you improve your trading results.

Here are some additional details about the indicator:

The indicator uses a combination of moving averages, trend lines, and other indicators to identify trends. T

The indicator uses a variety of techniques to ensure that the arrows are pointing in the correct direction of the trend. These techniques include comparing the direction of the moving averages, the direction of the trend lines, and the direction of the price action.

The indicator has a variety of settings that you can customize to fit your trading style. These settings include the length of the arrows, the color of the arrows, and the sound alerts that are triggered when an arrow is generated.

If you are looking for an indicator that can help you identify and trade profitable trends, True Super Arrows is a great option. The indicator is easy to use and has a variety of features that can help you improve your trading results.



