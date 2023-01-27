Quantum Trend QLfx

This EA using Trend Analyzer to trade follow the trend, not againts it

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging

All orders use fix SL and TP, with RRR 1:2



Recommendation

Pairs :EURUSD
TimeFrame : H1
Balance : Recommended $500 with 0.01 lot



Risk Warning:

  • Before you use this EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • Always run it on demo account at first


After Download please contact me for more instruction and get more free stuff..!!


Altri dall’autore
Quantum Universe
Andi Chandra Wijaya
Experts
This EA based on Supply and Demand combine with custom indicator.  The EA can identifying the right moments to place orders based on current supply & demand situation The System constantly monitors market volatility and adapts TP in real time, has built-in flat protection This EA doesn't use History Reader Data Recommendation Pairs :EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCAD TimeFrame : M1 - M5 Balance : Recommended $1000 for 4 pairs (you can use $500 for 2 pairs) Risk Warning: Before you use this EA ple
FREE
GoTGeN
26
GoTGeN 2024.11.26 07:11 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Andi Chandra Wijaya
738
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andi Chandra Wijaya 2024.11.26 09:55
Thank you for your feedback
DrakeLevi7
26
DrakeLevi7 2024.11.25 07:50 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Andi Chandra Wijaya
738
Risposta dello sviluppatore Andi Chandra Wijaya 2024.11.25 10:27
I appreciate your valuable feedback. Thank you!
Rispondi alla recensione