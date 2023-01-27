Quantum Trend QLfx
- Experts
- Andi Chandra Wijaya
- Versione: 1.0
This EA using Trend Analyzer to trade follow the trend, not againts it
No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging
All orders use fix SL and TP, with RRR 1:2
Recommendation
Pairs :EURUSD
TimeFrame : H1
Balance : Recommended $500 with 0.01 lot
Risk Warning:
- Before you use this EA please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- Always run it on demo account at first
