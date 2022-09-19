ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4

Bank Expert James D Blanks Indicatori

Bank Expert Indicator Uses A Simple method of tracking price as it moves across the chart and signals when a potential long or short position is active and indicates this to the trader giving you the opportunity to take a position on the market. Or you can simply use this indicator to give yourself signals and determine if you want to take the trade or learn the strategy on your own. The Signals From this indicator are targeted at long-term positions and focus on top quality call outs.