Stabilized dema cross robot mt4

Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency  basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum.

Main features:

  • EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading sessions, which allows you to wait for signal confirmation before making trades. This increases the accuracy and reliability of the trading strategy;
  • The user can choose any convenient timeframe(from availible) for receiving signals or combine several at once. The following timeframes are supported: M15 M30 H1;
  • Settings are simple and intuitive to adjust: select the pair and timeframe mode in the product settings,then run it on the chosen pair and timeframe, the advisor starts working.

Unique features, EA has a number of unique features that make it an irreplaceable tool for professional traders:
  • Complete analysis of market movements: Access to all market information for an accurate assessment of the current situation.
  • Assessment of trend strength and direction: A clear understanding of the strength and direction of market movement, which helps in making informed decisions.
  • Automatic trend recognition: Identification of major trends for optimal management of open positions.
  • Identification of key points: Rapid identification of short-term volatility turning points, allowing prediction of potential trend changes.

This trading advisor is an ideal choice for those seeking consistent results with minimal risks. Its flexible settings and pursuit to minimize DD makes it a versatile tool for various strategies and trading styles.


