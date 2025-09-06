Altopium Trend
- Indicatori
- Antony Famulari
- Versione: 1.0
Altopium Trend is an indicator that identifies short-term trends. The signals it generates can be used to open long or short positions or can be integrated with other indicators/strategies.
This is a trend indicator, be careful during narrow sideways phases. I recommend using it as a short-term trend indicator, complemented by other indicators that show the best times to enter the market.
Wait for the bar to close to confirm the signal.