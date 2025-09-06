Altopium Trend

Altopium Trend is an indicator that identifies short-term trends. The signals it generates can be used to open long or short positions or can be integrated with other indicators/strategies.

This is a trend indicator, be careful during narrow sideways phases. I recommend using it as a short-term trend indicator, complemented by other indicators that show the best times to enter the market.


Wait for the bar to close to confirm the signal.

Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
Indicatori
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicatori
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
PAFX Secret Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
PAFX Secret Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The PAFX Secret Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is crafted to assist traders in spotting divergence patterns and underlying market direction shifts. It blends insights from six major oscillators—MOMENTUM, CCI, RSI, Stochastics, MACD, and Awesome Oscillator—to enhance the precision of divergence detection across various chart setups. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  PAFX Secret Indicator MT5  | ALL Products By  TradingFinderLa
FREE
BinaryIndi
Andrey Kravchenko
Indicatori
This is an arrow indicator for binary options. It does not redraw, arrows do not disappear. The indicator implements an optional tester for visual monitoring of the number of signal and win rate. Does not require adjustment or fitting. Works on all pairs and gold. The signal appears at the close of a candle. Entry is made on the next bar. Optional alert. For trading with robots, there is a setting for the number of bars in history. If 0, the entire history is used. The EA operation time: 24/5 Wo
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Indicatori
Only One Trade a Day Indicator MetaTrader 4 The Only One Trade a Day indicator is developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform to generate buy and sell signals.This trading tool analyzes market behavior using two moving averages—one fast and one slow—and displays the generated signals as blue and red arrows directly on the chart. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Only One Trade a Day Indicator MT5   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT4 Indicator:   Ref
FREE
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicatori
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (70)
Indicatori
Il Catturatore di Tendenza: La Strategia del Catturatore di Tendenza con Indicatore di Allarme è uno strumento versatile di analisi tecnica che aiuta i trader a identificare le tendenze di mercato e i potenziali punti di ingresso e uscita. Presenta una Strategia dinamica del Catturatore di Tendenza, adattandosi alle condizioni di mercato per una chiara rappresentazione visiva della direzione della tendenza. I trader possono personalizzare i parametri in base alle loro preferenze e tolleranza a
FREE
Market Insider
Lachezar Krastev
3.83 (6)
Indicatori
Market Insider is an excellent indicator for scalping the trend and also trading market breakouts and reversals. It is based on a ATR measured volatility channel and the CCI indicator. The green trend line and green bars indicates an uptrend and the red trend line and red bars indicates a downtrend. An intensive price breakout of some of the trend lines indicates a market breakout and a potential new opposite trend. In choppy-range behaving market and in low liquidity conditions the breakout sig
FREE
GTAS FibTdi
Riviera Systems
Indicatori
GTAS FidTdi is a trend indicator using combination of volatility and potential retracement levels. This indicator was created by Bernard Prats Desclaux, proprietary trader and ex-hedge fund manager, founder of E-Winvest. Description The indicator is represented as a red or green envelope above or under prices. How to use Trend detecting When the envelope is green, the trend is bullish. When it is red, the trend is bearish. Trading Once a trade is opened, GTAS FibTdi shows retracement zones wh
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicatori
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Experts
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
BinaryPin
Andrey Spiridonov
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
BinaryPin is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the
FREE
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Indicatori
New Murrey Math Levels Indicator on MetaTrader 4 The New Murrey Math Levels Indicator applies a mathematical model to outline precise horizontal levels that represent balance points within market pricing on the MetaTrader 4 platform. These plotted levels range from +2/8 down to -2/8, each carrying a specific function within the market framework. Acting as adaptive zones, they often serve as potential turning points, active support/resistance lines, or indicators of overbought and oversold market
FREE
Binary Option Fire
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
This indicator is designed for scalping in the Forex market and trading binary options. A signal appears at the opening of a new candle. Usage Recommendations: For Binary Options: It is recommended to open trades when a signal appears on the first candle. A buy signal appears when the blue X replaces the red one, while a sell signal occurs when the red X replaces the blue one, as shown in the screenshots. For the Forex Market: Enter a trade when a signal appears as described above. It is advisa
FREE
BinaryFortune
Andrey Spiridonov
3.83 (6)
Indicatori
The BinaryFortune indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
FREE
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repai
TK Trend Surfer
Tomas Kremen
Indicatori
Trend surfer is indicator based on volume calculation in combination with algorithm that recognize trend changes . For aditional filtering, user can choose from 3 different oscillators, or can use their combination. Basic idea of indicator is to give signal when current volume is above value defined as Volume MA period*Volume MA multiplier, and trend change algorithm detects start of new trend wave. When all conditions are met and new trend wave is detected, indicator plot arrow on chart. Arrows
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicatori
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
Hexa MA
Mohamed Amine Talbi
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend, until the end when it bends". The "Hexa MA" custom indicator is a trend following indicator. It uses 6 Moving Averages to spot the trend and follow, and also to filter the bad signals for the fast Moving Averages. The basic is simple, yet the strategy is powerful. Recommended settings for the indicator : - Moving Average periods : SMA 5, SMA 10, SMA 20, SMA 50, SMA 100, SMA 200. - Timeframe : M15 is the default. But any timeframe can be used. - Currency pair : Since i
FREE
TrendBand Navigator Pro
Changgang Wang
Indicatori
TrendBand Navigator Pro – Non-Repainting Multi-Timeframe Trading System Powered by proprietary multi-dimensional trend band algorithm delivering clear arrow signals Big Arrows Define Direction Small Arrows Capture Entries   Core Advantages   Intelligent Noise Filtering Volatility-adaptive technology avoids false breakouts, triggers arrows only during strong trends   Multi-Timeframe Compatibility Automatically adapts from 1-minute to monthly charts for all trading strategies   Vis
EZ Binary AUCA Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicatori
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: London and New York section Currency pairs: AUD/CAD Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1 minute The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strategy - "Ma
FREE
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
L'indicatore MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" è progettato per fornire segnali di trading sia per opzioni binarie che per mercati forex, operando su un'ampia gamma di timeframe da M1 a W1. Impiega una strategia proprietaria che combina livelli di trend, una media mobile intelligente e periodi di trading ottimizzati per identificare potenziali punti di ingresso. Ecco una ripartizione delle sue caratteristiche principali: Analisi multi-timeframe: La versatilità dell'indicatore consente ai trader di utilizza
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
StepOscillator
ANTON SOKOLOV
Indicatori
StepOscillator - необычный осциллятор, выполнен в виде ступенчатой линии в отдельном окне индикатора. Кроме того, что линия меняет цвет при смене направления движения цены, что является сигналом к покупке или продаже, так же о силе тренда можно судить по размеру ступеньки, чем она выше, тем сильнее тренд. Кода ситуация на рынке близка к смене направления движения, линия индикатора становится практически плоской. Входные параметры: Price - цена по которой ведет расчет индикатор AlertsMessage - вк
Sef
Oleg Borisov
Indicatori
Indicator  designed for both beginners and professionals. This indicator will help you: reduce the number of errors when opennig orders; predict price movement(in absent of significant news); do not rush to close profitable trades prematurely and increase profit; do not rush to enter the market and wait for "easy prey": and increase the profitability of trading. BUY and SELL signals, ALARM and PUSH  -   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/127003
FREE
Altopium Scalping Entry Pro
Antony Famulari
Indicatori
Altopium Scalping Entry Pro automatically identifies scalping opportunities. The indicator is highly sensitive to trend changes, making it ideal for pure, rapid scalping. The best way to use Scalping Entry Pro signals is to follow the short-term trend. First step: Identify the short-term trend (you can see several examples in the screenshots). Second step: Consider Scalping Entry Pro signals only in the direction of the short-term trend. Entry: When the bar closes and the arrow is confirmed,
Momentum Potentia Altopium
Antony Famulari
Indicatori
Momentum Potentia Altopium è un indicatore di trend e momentum. Il canale identifica le zone di supporto e resistenza e quindi pullback e breakout. Rialzista: quando il prezzo è al di sopra del canale e il colore è verde, il mercato ha un forte momentum rialzista. Ribassista: quando il prezzo si muove al di sotto del canale e il colore è rosso chiaro, il mercato ha un forte momentum ribassista. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato in due modi: Pullback : quando il trend è al rialzo o al
