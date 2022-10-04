Floating peaks oscillator MT4

Floating peaks oscillator - it the manual trading system. It's based on Stochastik/RSI type of oscillator with dynamic/floating 

overbought and oversold levels. When main line is green - market is under bullish pressure, when main line is red - market is under bearish pressure. Buy arrow appears at the floating bottom and sell arrow appears at floating top. Indicator allows to reverse signal types.

Main indicator's adjustable inputs :

  • mainTrendPeriod;
  • signalTrendPeriod;
  • smoothedTrendPeriod;
  • trendPowerMainPeriod;
  • trendPowerSignalPeriod;
  • trendPowerSmoothedPeriod;

Trend periods participates in the main Oscillator formation(defines trend wave direction). Power periods - defines current trend wave power;

Main Indicator's Features

  • Signals are not repaint, late or disappear;
  • Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
  • Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
  • Indicator has profit/loss targets;

Recommendations for trading 

  • EURGBP, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, EURGPY, USDJPY;
  • Best timeframes - M5-H1 timeframe;


