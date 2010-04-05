Flexi trend tracker robot mt4

Introducing the automated trading system "Flexi trend tracker robot" — a powerful instrument for hour+ timeframe trading with medium/soft volatility pairs!

This EA offers unique features:
  •  wide range of applications: This strategy can be used on various time intervals: H1 and H4 timeframes, making the trading advisor a highly versatile tool for trading.
  •  the system works on comfortable USD crosses: USDCAD, USDCAD, and USDCAD pairs where you won't see overwhelming trends that wipe out deposits but still feature stable market dynamics and constant volatility.
  •  adaptation to volatility: The system uses a dynamic averaging period that changes depending on market volatility, providing more accurate signals.
  •  quick response to price changes: The system measures the price difference over a certain period, allowing timely detection of trend changes.
  •  increased sensitivity to trend changes: The system quickly reacts to price changes, aiming to promptly identify the beginning of a new trend or corrective movements.
  •  applies a scalping method based on a short-medium term trend to achieve local goals and reduce risks.
  •  waits for confirmation of signals at the close of the timeframe for maximum accuracy and resistance to market fluctuations.
  •  tries to minimize trading risks and keep capital drawdown to a minimum.
  •  easy to use: choose pair & timeframe modes of the expert advisor and install it on the desired pair — and it is ready to go.
  •  does not use the dangerous method of martingale, instead it has an option for dynamic lot that can be enabled or disabled.
  •  uses hidden (invisible to the broker) levels of exit from the transaction to increase confidentiality and protect your capital


