Impulse fractals indicator MT4

Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern. 
Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals.

Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal.

Main indicator's adjustable inputs :

  • impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram 
  • filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse according it's value

Main Indicator's Features

  • Signals are not repaint, late or disappear;
  • Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
  • Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
  • Indicator has profit/loss targets;

Recommendations for trading 

  • Volatility popular markets with low spread;
  • Best timeframes - M5-H4 timeframe;



