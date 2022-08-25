Binary Step Clouds Indicator MT4
- Indicatori
- Ekaterina Saltykova
- Versione: 1.30
- Aggiornato: 22 settembre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
Binary step clouds - is the complete trading system with enter and exit points. System is based on double smoothed exponential step moving and volume weighted simple step moving.Generally each movings define trend direction and places when trend is in active phase. Signals plots when both movings approache to active trend phase and market speed is high.
Main Indicator's Features
- Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main settings or Metatrader refreshes new incomming datas);
- Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
- Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
- System is 100% autoadaptive no need manual adjusting. Just set up and start trading.
- Possible to disable arrow strategy and use only histogram.
Recommendations for trading
- Scalping timeframes: M5-M30 range;
- Most recommended - EURJPY, USDJPY, GBPGPY, AUDUSD,EURGBP;