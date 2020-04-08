TrendWave Oscillator

TrendWave Oscillator is an advanced MT4 oscillator that not only identifies the trend direction but also provides visual and audio alerts to enhance trading strategies.

Key Features:
- Color-coded trend indication:
  - Blue: Indicates an uptrend, signaling potential price growth.
  - Orange: Indicates a downtrend, suggesting possible price decline.
  - Gray: Represents a flat market or lack of clear entry signals.

- Graphical signals on the chart:
  - Aqua: Highlights an uptrend, emphasizing positive price movement.
  - Red: Signals a downtrend, emphasizing negative price movement.
  - Option to **enable/disable** graphical signals for user convenience.

- Alerts:
  - Audio alerts: Receive audible notifications when the trend changes.
  - Push notifications: Get alerts directly on your mobile device.
  - Email notifications: Receive trend information via email.

Benefits:
- Enhanced information: The color-coded indication and graphical signals allow traders to quickly assess market conditions.
- Personalized alerts: Customize the type of notifications that best suit your needs.
- Flexibility and convenience: The indicator adapts to various trading styles and strategies, keeping traders informed even outside the trading terminal.

Recommendations for M15:
-  Trading without Take Profit.
-  Stop Loss at 400 pips.       
-  Trailing stop 300 - 500 pips.

After the purchase, if you are interested in other timeframes, please send a personal message.

In the strategy tester, I recommend testing at the opening prices, it will be faster, this is enough to visualize the indicator's work 


