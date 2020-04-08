TrendWave Oscillator is an advanced MT4 oscillator that not only identifies the trend direction but also provides visual and audio alerts to enhance trading strategies.





Key Features:

- Color-coded trend indication:

- Blue: Indicates an uptrend, signaling potential price growth.

- Orange: Indicates a downtrend, suggesting possible price decline.

- Gray: Represents a flat market or lack of clear entry signals.





- Graphical signals on the chart:

- Aqua: Highlights an uptrend, emphasizing positive price movement.

- Red: Signals a downtrend, emphasizing negative price movement.

- Option to **enable/disable** graphical signals for user convenience.





- Alerts:

- Audio alerts: Receive audible notifications when the trend changes.

- Push notifications: Get alerts directly on your mobile device.

- Email notifications: Receive trend information via email.





Benefits:

- Enhanced information: The color-coded indication and graphical signals allow traders to quickly assess market conditions.

- Personalized alerts: Customize the type of notifications that best suit your needs.

- Flexibility and convenience: The indicator adapts to various trading styles and strategies, keeping traders informed even outside the trading terminal.





Recommendations for M15: - Trading without Take Profit. - Stop Loss at 400 pips. - Trailing stop 300 - 500 pips. After the purchase, if you are interested in other timeframes, please send a personal message.

In the strategy tester, I recommend testing at the opening prices, it will be faster, this is enough to visualize the indicator's work



