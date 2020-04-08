TrendWave Oscillator
- Indicatori
- Artem Koliada
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 7
TrendWave Oscillator is an advanced MT4 oscillator that not only identifies the trend direction but also provides visual and audio alerts to enhance trading strategies.
Key Features:
- Color-coded trend indication:
- Blue: Indicates an uptrend, signaling potential price growth.
- Orange: Indicates a downtrend, suggesting possible price decline.
- Gray: Represents a flat market or lack of clear entry signals.
- Graphical signals on the chart:
- Aqua: Highlights an uptrend, emphasizing positive price movement.
- Red: Signals a downtrend, emphasizing negative price movement.
- Option to **enable/disable** graphical signals for user convenience.
- Alerts:
- Audio alerts: Receive audible notifications when the trend changes.
- Push notifications: Get alerts directly on your mobile device.
- Email notifications: Receive trend information via email.
Benefits:
- Enhanced information: The color-coded indication and graphical signals allow traders to quickly assess market conditions.
- Personalized alerts: Customize the type of notifications that best suit your needs.
- Flexibility and convenience: The indicator adapts to various trading styles and strategies, keeping traders informed even outside the trading terminal.
Recommendations for M15:
- Trading without Take Profit.
- Stop Loss at 400 pips.
- Trailing stop 300 - 500 pips.
After the purchase, if you are interested in other timeframes, please send a personal message.
In the strategy tester, I recommend testing at the opening prices, it will be faster, this is enough to visualize the indicator's work