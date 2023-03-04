Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4

[MT5 Version] [Kill Zones] [SMT Divergences]

How to trade using Order Blocks: Click here

User Interface Performance: During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading.

Elevate your trading strategy with the Order Blocks ICT Multi TF indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis. Order blocks represent pivotal levels where institutional traders historically placed significant orders, often signaling strong support or resistance zones and potential trend reversals or continuations.

Why Choose Order Blocks ICT Multi TF?

Comprehensive Market Insight:

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Identify order blocks across multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a holistic view of market trends and enhancing decision-making accuracy.

Efficiency and Customization:

  • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design with customizable settings tailored to your trading style and preferences.
  • Versatility: Suitable for all trading levels and adaptable to various trading instruments including Cryptos, Forex, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities.

Sophisticated Trading Tools:

  • Sophisticated Alerts: Stay informed with customizable alerts and notifications, ensuring you never miss crucial market opportunities based on order block analysis.
Ultimate Simple
Narek Avetisyan
5 (1)
Experts
Ultimate Simple - полностью автоматизированная торговая система. Торговый робот работает на любых валютных парах и на любом таймфрейме. Работа робота основана на принципе дивергенции(против основного тренда). Объем входа в рынок и риски жестко контролируются на основе алгоритмов. Количество сделок ограничено уровнем свободной маржи в процентах, которое по умолчанию равно 1500% (во входных параметрах level = 1500.00). Объем входа в рынок зависит от количества свободных средств на счету, а если с
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicatori
L'indicatore MT4 "Binary Smart Eye" è progettato per fornire segnali di trading sia per opzioni binarie che per mercati forex, operando su un'ampia gamma di timeframe da M1 a W1. Impiega una strategia proprietaria che combina livelli di trend, una media mobile intelligente e periodi di trading ottimizzati per identificare potenziali punti di ingresso. Ecco una ripartizione delle sue caratteristiche principali: Analisi multi-timeframe: La versatilità dell'indicatore consente ai trader di utilizza
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
PipFinite Impulse PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.93 (61)
Indicatori
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
Dragon Tongues
Jin Hu Han
Experts
This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. H
ShangriLa
Treccante LLC
Experts
Shangri-La PairTradeEA_AUDJPY_NZDJPY is a next-generation automated trading EA that focuses on rebalancing through pair trading, rather than simply predicting market price movements. Instead of chasing trends or relying on market forecasts, this EA targets the unique relationship between AUDJPY and NZDJPY. By mechanically rebalancing these highly correlated currency pairs, it aims for steady returns with robust risk management—regardless of whether the market goes up or down. Why Choose This E
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.64 (28)
Indicatori
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
TrendWave Oscillator
Artem Koliada
Indicatori
TrendWave Oscillator is an advanced MT4 oscillator that not only identifies the trend direction but also provides visual and audio alerts to enhance trading strategies. Key Features: - Color-coded trend indication:   - Blue : Indicates an uptrend, signaling potential price growth.   - Orange : Indicates a downtrend, suggesting possible price decline.   - Gray : Represents a flat market or lack of clear entry signals. - Graphical signals on the chart :   - Aqua : Highlights an uptrend, emphasi
Black Zone Premium Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
The BLACK ZONE PREMIUM INDICATOR is a powerful all-in-one trading assistant built to bring clarity, precision, and consistency to forex trading. It combines multi-timeframe market structure, trade forecasting, risk management, and live monitoring into one professional-grade tool. From planning trades to managing them with discipline, this indicator equips traders with everything they need to make informed and confident decisions. If you’ve been looking for a professional solution that simplifies
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Indicatori
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
AI Scalper
AHMED ZABIR SAZOL
Experts
This EA works based on HFT (high-frequency trading) algorithm and mini bar height. it open trades when bar height meets some indicators mathematical confirmation and utilizes a strategy rooted in precise mathematical calculations, It is a fully automated pullback trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular pullback currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in an
Filtro:
lauro1956
5742
lauro1956 2024.03.02 17:01 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

elite luis
3483
elite luis 2023.03.09 17:25 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Diego Arribas Lopez
13186
Risposta dello sviluppatore Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.03.09 18:54
Hello, thank you for your feedback. The alerts system is done in a way that it makes the indicator really performat, I consider your points for the next update. It is developed to work with normal candles, renko candles are not a default representation on MT4 or MT5 so I did not considered them during the development. I might take a look at it if more users are interested in that feature :)
Junaid Munawar
1062
Junaid Munawar 2023.03.06 17:22 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Diego Arribas Lopez
13186
Risposta dello sviluppatore Diego Arribas Lopez 2023.03.06 21:50
I am glad to hear that! Thank you for the awesome feedback :D
Rispondi alla recensione