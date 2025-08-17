Scalping Master M5

This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones.

The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as indicators of strong breakouts, while the inner levels capture softer reversals in price structure when the slope of the exponential average changes. This combination ensures high sensitivity while maintaining resistance to market noise.

Graphical visualization is complemented by contrasting arrow markers that indicate trend reversals. The indicator does not repaint its signals, allowing it to be used as a reliable filter in trading strategies and risk management systems.

Advantages

Multi-level volatility analysis — the use of inner and outer ATR bands makes it possible to capture both sharp breakouts and gradual trend reversals. Adaptive smoothing — a built-in EMA algorithm with an adjustable coefficient adapts to various market conditions. No repainting — signals are fixed at the moment of occurrence, preserving the reliability of historical analysis. Clear visualization — bright lines and arrow markers allow instant assessment of market conditions. Flexible settings — fine-tuning parameters for any timeframe and financial instrument. Universal application — can be used in both trend-following strategies and countertrend filters.

Indicator Settings

Core Algorithm Parameters

Inp_PeriodEMA — the period of the exponential moving average forming the trend axis. Defines sensitivity to price changes.

Inp_ATRPeriod — the period of the Average True Range calculation. Adapts the indicator to market volatility.

Inp_ATRmultOuter — ATR multiplier for the outer bands. Defines strong breakout levels.

Inp_ATRmultInner — ATR multiplier for the inner bands. Used to detect softer reversals and confirm trend slope.

Inp_Smooth — smoothing coefficient for the trend line. Higher values make the dynamics smoother.

Inp_MinFlipBars — minimum number of bars between trend reversals. Filters out minor market noise.

Arrow and Display Settings

Inp_ArrowCodeUp — symbol code for the upward arrow. Any character from the symbol table can be used.

Inp_ArrowCodeDn — symbol code for the downward arrow.

Inp_ArrowWidth — arrow thickness, controlling visual emphasis.

Inp_ArrowOffsetATR — arrow offset relative to the candle, measured in ATR fractions. Places arrows above/below extremes for readability.

Inp_ShowBands — toggle for displaying dotted ATR bands. Can be disabled if not required.



