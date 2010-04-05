Sp500breaker

The Strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, specifically optimized for the SP500 CFD on an hourly timeframe (H1). This strategy employs a combination of technical indicators and advanced logic to generate entry and exit signals for both long and short positions.





parameters:

preferredFillingType: Defines the preferred order filling type, e.g., FOK (Fill or Kill).

forceFillingType: Forces the preferred filling type if set to true.

CustomComment: Custom comment for trades executed by the EA.

IndicatorLoadedWithoutError: Checks if the necessary indicators loaded without errors.

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for trades by the EA.

LongEntrySignal: Indicates whether to open a long position.

ShortEntrySignal: Indicates whether to open a short position.

LongExitSignal: Indicates whether to close a long position.

ShortExitSignal: Indicates whether to close a short position.

variable5: General-purpose variable, customizable.

LinearRegressionPrd1: Period for linear regression calculations.

CCICrossPeriod1: Period for the Commodity Channel Index (CCI).

PriceEntryMult1: Multiplier for long trade entry price calculation.

ProfitTargetCoef1: Multiplier for profit target calculation for long trades.

StopLossCoef1: Multiplier for stop-loss calculation for long trades.

TrailingStopCoef1: Coefficient for trailing stops in long trades.

TrailingActCef1: Activation level for trailing stops in long trades.

SMMAPeriod1: Period for the Smoothed Moving Average.

PriceEntryMult2: Multiplier for short trade entry price calculation.

ExitAfterBars1: Number of bars after which a trade is closed.

ProfitTargetCoef2: Multiplier for profit target calculation for short trades.

StopLossCoef2: Multiplier for stop-loss calculation for short trades.

TrailingStopCoef2: Coefficient for trailing stops in short trades.

SmallestRangePeriod1: Period for determining the smallest range for signals.

smm: Label for Money Management parameters.

UseMoneyManagement: Enables or disables money management logic.

mmRiskedMoney: Amount of money to risk per trade.

mmDecimals: Decimal precision for lot size calculations.

mmLotsIfNoMM: Fixed lot size if money management is disabled.

mmMaxLots: Maximum allowable lot size.

mmMultiplier: Multiplier for lot size calculations.

mmStep: Step increment for lot size calculations.

InitialCapital: Initial capital for money management methods.

sdtw: Label for weekend trading restrictions.

DontTradeOnWeekends: Disables trading during weekends.

FridayCloseTime: Time to stop trading on Fridays.

SundayOpenTime: Time to start trading on Sundays.

seod: Label for end-of-day exit parameters.

ExitAtEndOfDay: Enables closing trades at the end of the day.

EODExitTime: Specific time to close trades at the end of the day.

seof: Label for Friday exit parameters.

ExitOnFriday: Enables closing trades on Fridays.

FridayExitTime: Specific time to close trades on Fridays.

sltr: Label for time range restrictions.

LimitTimeRange: Restricts trading to a specified time range.

SignalTimeRangeFrom: Start of the allowable trading time range.

SignalTimeRangeTo: End of the allowable trading time range.

ExitAtEndOfRange: Closes trades at the end of the allowable range.

OrderTypeToExit: Specifies the order type to exit trades.

smmmdfmp: Label for max distance from market price.

LimitMaxDistanceFromMarketPrice: Restricts orders exceeding a distance percentage.

MaxDistanceFromMarketPct: Maximum allowable distance from market price in percentage.

smtpd: Label for daily trade limits.

MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades allowed per day.

smmslpt: Label for minimum and maximum SL/PT.

MinimumSL: Minimum stop-loss value in pips.

MinimumPT: Minimum profit target value in pips.

MaximumSL: Maximum stop-loss value in pips.

MaximumPT: Maximum profit target value in pips.

slts: Label for tick size settings for CFDs.

UseSQTickSize: Enables custom tick size settings.

MainChartTickSizeSQ: Tick size for exotic instruments or CFDs.

sqMaxEntrySlippage: Maximum allowable entry slippage in pips.

sqMaxCloseSlippage: Maximum allowable close slippage in pips.

autoCorrectMaxSlippage: Automatically adjusts slippage for specific brokers.

orderSelectTimeout: Timeout for broker position updates.

sqMinDistance: Minimum distance for stop orders from the current price.

tradeInSessionHoursOnly: Restricts trading to the symbol’s session hours.

MAX_ORDER_RETRIES: Maximum number of retries for order placement.

sqVerboseMode: Logging level for messages (none, terminal, or file).

OpenBarDelay: Delay in minutes before processing the daily open bar.

ExpirationTime: Order expiration time in minutes.

ModifyInsteadOfReplacing: Modifies orders instead of replacing them.