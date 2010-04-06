MultiLayer Pending

MultiLayer is order management tool for opening trades based on pending orders. It will open multiple trades in a layer based on the number you chose. If you put 10 it will place 10 pending orders in a layer and with gap distance. You have to make sure that you set all price, tp and sl values. Click the buttons

Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester .

Orders management
  • The panel supports pending orders only(Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop).
  • Gap - The gap between orders
  • Close position - closes all positions with a Click.
  • Delete All - Delete all pending orders with a Click
  • Take Profit -  Close positions with Take Profit Level
  • Stop Loss - Close positions with Stop Loss Level

How it works?

  • You enter the price where you want to open the trade
  • Enter TP 
  • Enter SL
  • Choose Number of trades in a layer
  • Once pending orders placed follow this below
  • Click the TP and SL button(Very important) so that all trades will have TP and SL
  • Now wait for outcome


