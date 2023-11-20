MaxiPro Average Euro MT4

MaxiPro Average Euro uses a unique algorithm with the best reversal strategy which provides more consistent and stable results. Trading automatically is more consistent without involving emotional factors, making it easier and more comfortable and suitable for beginners who want to learn and create results through trading.



Maximize trading with Autocut signal protection to close loss and profit orders so that trading is protected from margin call risk. Imput parameters can be optimized for other pairs as well as for the use of different strategies that give better results. Strategies can use autocut signals or without autocut and reverse signals into reverse order, and can also be used as a virtual trading assistant where manual orders can be managed by the robot for trailing or creating average orders automatically.

MaxiPro Average Euro menggunakan algoritma trading dengan strategy reversal terbaik yang memberikan hasil lebih konsisten dan stabil. Trading secara otomatis lebih potensial tanpa melibatkan faktor emosi sehingga lebih mudah dan nyaman serta cocok bagi pemula yang ingin belajar dan menciptakan hasil melalui trading.



Memaximalkan trading dengan perlindungan signal Autocut untuk menutup order loss maupun profit sehingga trading terhidar dari resiko margin call. Imput parameter dapat di optimisasi untuk pairs lainnya maupun untuk penggunaan strategy yang berbeda yang lebih memberikan hasil lebih baik. Strategy bisa menggunakan signal autocut maupun tanpa autocut ataupun membalikan signal menjadi reverse, dan bisa juga digunakan sebagai asisten virtual trading dimana order manual dapat di manage oleh robot untuk trailing maupun membuat order average secara otomatis.



Pairs : EURUSD

Timeframe : M15

Balance : 500$

Operation : Full Automatic



MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108244



