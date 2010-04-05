TradePanel Manager
- Utilità
- Lungile Mpofu
- Versione: 1.10
- Attivazioni: 20
Trade Panel Manager EA is an MT4 Trade Management trading system which open trades using Buttons on the Chart. The EA will open and close trades by a simple one click on the button. It accept Market Orders and Stop Orders. The trader set lot size, Take profit and Stop loss manually and then click the button of choice. This Trade Panel Manager only close and delete pending orders which were opened by it ONLY. It will not close other trades by other EAs. This is not Automated EA. One has to click the buttons shown on chart.
FEATURES
- No DLL
- Support any Broker
- ANY timeframe
- NO VPS Required
- Any Pairs
- Install on every Chart
EA INPUTS
- Lotsize: 0(default value). Set lot size for EA to open trades
- Stop Loss: 0(default value). Set Stop Loss in pips of your choice(e.g 10, 20, 50....)
- Take Profit: 0(default value). Set Take Profit in pips of your choice(e.g 10, 20, 50....)
Once you purchase this EA you can message me to assist.