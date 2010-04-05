MartingCandleMT4

Martingale Candle EA is a simple martingale EA based on candlestick and price only(Ask/Bid). The EA has Stop Loss and Take profits levels to reduce risk and to manage funds. Martingale strategies are high risk strategies used and this EA use these strategies in a better low risk because of its smaller Stop loss to Take profit. With this EA you simply attach on your chart and it does all. You are advised not to interfere with the bot so as to maintain its accuracy. You can trade PERSONAL or PROP FRIMS accounts which accepts martingale strategies.

FEATURES

Minimum Deposit: $1000(For personal account and 100K for Prop Firms)

Settings:

- Recommended Pair: EURUSD

- Time frame: H1

- Adjustable: Lots: 0.01

- Lots Multiplier: 2.0

- Stop Loss: 20 pips

- Take Profit: 50 pips

- Candle ID: 2





Before you think of using any martingale strategies you should bare in mind with risks involved and adhere to settings provided by developer to maintain accuracy.

